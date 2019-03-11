Charles D. "Chuck" Bond

Charles D. "Chuck" Bond, 92, of Plains Twp., died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving are his wife, Dot Hickman Bond; sons, Charles Jr. and his wife, June; David and his wife, Linda; daughters, Mary Allesandri and Judith Wildes, all of Plymouth; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2019
