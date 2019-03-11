Charles D. "Chuck" Bond, 92, of Plains Twp., died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Surviving are his wife, Dot Hickman Bond; sons, Charles Jr. and his wife, June; David and his wife, Linda; daughters, Mary Allesandri and Judith Wildes, all of Plymouth; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, www.hughbhughes.com.
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2019