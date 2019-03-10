Charles E. Balasavage Jr.

Charles E. Balasavage Jr., 28, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Born Nov. 15, 1990, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Charles E. and Joanne Shanahan Balasavage.

Charlie had a kind and loving soul and truly wanted to help other people.

His maternal grandparents, Joseph and Joan Shanahan; and a niece, Emily Hockenbury, preceded him in death.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his parents; sisters, Brandi (Marcy) Balasavage and Allicia (Scott Hockenbury) Balasavage; nephew, Drake Hockenbury; paternal grandparents, Charles J. and Mary Balasavage; his Yorkie, Peanut; aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

A celebration of Charlie's life will be held with visitation at 6 p.m. Monday followed by a memorial service and time of sharing at 8 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

In addition to sharing memories and condolences, a revealing tribute to Charlie written by Robert May can be read at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 10, 2019
