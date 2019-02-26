Charles H. Blackwell Sr., 87, of Hanover Twp., passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Timber Ridge Nursing Facility.
Born July 4, 1931, in Plymouth Twp., he was the son of the late Henry Charles Blackwell and Cora Arvesta Brogan Blackwell.
He attended Johnson Green School, Plymouth Twp. and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
Charles owned and operated Charles Blackwell Trucking until 1983.
He was a member of Franklin Street Primitive Methodist Church, Various Senior Groups in Nanticoke and Hazleton and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3, Hanover Twp.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Ruth M. Shafer; son, James Blackwell; stepson, James Dorris; brothers, Delbert and Henry; sisters, Mary Neely, Geraldine Ilkewicz, Henrietta Wolfe and Alberta Wolfe; grandson, Kyle; and great-grandson, Bradley.
He is survived by children, Beverly Hillard (James), Wilkes-Barre; Charlotte Carpenter, Plymouth; Charles H. Jr., Nanticoke; and Cora Blackwell, Edwardsville; brothers and sisters, Cora Montoro, Wilkes-Barre; Elmer, Wilkes-Barre; and Emily Budner, Homer City; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Gray officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service Wednesday.
Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 26, 2019