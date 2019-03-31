Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lewis Ash. View Sign





Charles was born on March 7, 1940, in Wilkes-Barre. He was son to the late William Doran Ash and Ethel Dorothy Lewis Ash.



Charles attended local schools and was a graduate of the Kingston High School, Class of 1958.



He then joined the



Charles returned home and began working. He was third generation of plumbers and he served the area for 40 years.



On Sept. 11, 1965, Charles married Jean Marie Hopper and they settled in the Kingston area. Together they raised their children.



Charles enjoyed going fishing and was a fan of the Penn State wrestling and football programs. He loved to spend time with family and friends and going out to share a meal. Most of all, he enjoyed to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and baby brother, William Ash.



Surviving Mr. Ash is his loving wife of 53 years, Jean, at home; son, Jim and his wife, Ann, N.J.; daughters, Denise Ash and her partner, Wanda Kirtley, Kingston; Sharon and Richard Appling, Florida; grandchildren, James Appling and his wife, Cynara; Tim Appling and his wife, Whitney; Kyle Ford, Kingston, and Alyssa Ford, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Coty and Ella Appling; sister, Elizabeth Sanford and husband, Ken, MD; and niece, Katherine Sanford, MD.



Charles's funeral arrangements will be held privately at the convenience of his family.



Arrangements are in the care of Kielty–Moran Funeral Home Inc., Plymouth.





