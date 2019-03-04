Charles Riscavage of Edwardsville and Myrtle Beach passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Margaret Riscavage; his son, Charles and his wife, Valerie Miller; and his youngest son, Kristopher and his daughter, Maura.
|
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at A.J. Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerby Ave., Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Association for Cancer Research.
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 4, 2019