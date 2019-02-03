Charles Robert "Bobbie-Chuckie" Crich Sr., 81, of West Pittston, died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Highland Manor, Exeter.
Born in New Jersey, he was the son of the late John and Dorothy Eckroth Crich. He was a United States Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Henry and Samuel Crich; and sister, Georgette Hocker.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Smith Crich; as well as his sons, Charles Jr. and his wife, Betty Ann, Pittston; John and his wife, Jennifer, Pittston; and stepson, Al Shields, Duryea. Charles is also survived by his daughters, Michele Fuqua, Wilkes-Barre; Brenda Fox, Ohio; Evelyn Hogan and husband, Joshua, Mountain Top; and stepdaughter, Bonnie Shields, Exeter. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Atherholt, West Wyoming; Jacqueline O'Brien, Harding; and Eleanor Markavage, Wyoming; as well as 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed by his family, especially his wife, Carol, and his loving companion, Sorko.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, 406 Susquehanna Ave., West Pittston. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Recupero Funeral Home
406 Susquehanna Ave
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-4801
Published in Citizens' Voice from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2019