Charles T. Derhammer, 76, of Nanticoke, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.



Born Aug. 31, 1942, in Noxen, he was the son of the late Thomas Derhammer and Alma Hettesheimer.



He was a member of the U.S. Navy. Before retirement, he was employed by Penn Mart in Hunlock Creek.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Leslie Borgia; and brothers, John, Melvin and Joseph Derhammer.



He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Webb and Linda Derhammer, both of Taylor; Deborah Pennington, Nanticoke; and Lisa Sirko, Mehoopany; and prior wife, Elizabeth Derhammer.



A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Faustina's Parish, Nanticoke, for all family and friends.



Condolence cards can be sent to his family at 130 W. Ridge St., Nanticoke, PA 18834.





