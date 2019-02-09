Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire A. Solano. View Sign

Claire A. Solano, 87, of Westminister section of Jenkins Twp., passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain.



Born Aug. 15, 1931, in Jenkins Twp., she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Cora Jenkins Rodeghiero.



Mrs. Solano was a graduate of Jenkins Township High School. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother most of her life. Prior to her marriage, she worked at the Rex Shoe Factory and in later years, worked at Tuft Tex Carpet in Plains Twp., until her retirement.



Mrs. Solano was a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Pittston. She was a member of the altar and rosary society and served on numerous church committees over the years. She was a wonderful mother, sister and grandmother who will truly be missed.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Frank Solano.



Surviving are her sons, Frank Solano and his wife, Patti, Coppell, Texas; and David Solano and his wife, Linda, State College; daughters, Linda Solano, Lewes, Del.; Elaine Sautner and her husband, Bob, Middleburg; MaryClaire Prete and her husband, Tony, Jenkins Twp.; Carla Convry and her husband, John, Reinholds; Christine Silinskie and her husband, Joe, Jenkins Twp.; grandchildren, Lauren and Paige Solano; Maria, Nicole and David Solano; Rachel Hunt and her husband, Daniel; Alex Prete; Brittany and John Convry; Amy, Julie, MaryGrace and Joseph Silinskie; sisters, Catherine Fries, Jenkins Twp.; and Shirley Ercolani and her husband, Louis, Bear Creek; brothers, Larry Rodeghiero and his wife, Lorraine, Jenkins Twp.; Dave Rodeghiero and his wife, MaryAnn, Jenkins Twp.; Richard Rodeghiero and his wife, Ruth, Quakertown; and Lee Rodeghiero and his wife, Carol, Avoca; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to the church on Monday morning. Interment, Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday in Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. The doors of the funeral home will open at 5 p.m.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Marello Parish, or to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



