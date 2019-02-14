Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudia Rose Hannon. View Sign

Claudia Rose Hannon, 23, of Dallas, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.



Born in Kingston on Nov. 30, 1995, she was the daughter of Leonard Robert Tarreto III and Rose Hannon.



In addition to her parents, Claudia is survived by her daughter, Mya Marlayna Hannon; her brothers, Logan and Gavin; her paternal grandparents, Leonard and Marlene Tarreto Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Jerry and Ann Hannon; her great-grandmother, Evelyn Hannon; her great-grandfather, Leonard Tarreto Sr.; her uncles, Ryan (Shauna) Tarreto, John Hannon, Chris Hannon and Frank (Denise) Schevets; her aunts, Leigh Ann (Ben) Jacobson and Megan Hannon; her loving cousin, Allison Hostetler; and many other cousins and extended family members and friends.



"We love you, Bug!"



Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

