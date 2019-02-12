Clive Donovan Walters, 56, of Jenkins Twp., died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born May 7, 1962, in Sturge Town, Jamaica, he is the son of Elsie Walters, of Jamaica, N.Y.
Clive was a loving, kind and caring man who was a good friend to all who knew him. He loved his family and friends very much. He was employed by Lord and Taylor, Wilkes-Barre, for five years.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Alden Clarke.
He is survived by one daughter, Shawna Walters; three sons, Wayne, Clive and Percival Walters; four grandchildren; two sisters, Loraine and Maxine Clarke; one brother, Rowan Walters; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends - especially his best friend, Robin Storm.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Spring interment will take place in Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
To share condolences and photos with Clive's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2019