Clive Donovan Walters, 56, of Jenkins Twp., died Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Kingston, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born May 7, 1962, in Sturge Town, Jamaica, he is the son of Elsie Walters, of Jamaica, N.Y.



Clive was a loving, kind and caring man who was a good friend to all who knew him. He loved his family and friends very much. He was employed by Lord and Taylor, Wilkes-Barre, for five years.



He was preceded in death by one brother, Alden Clarke.



He is survived by one daughter, Shawna Walters; three sons, Wayne, Clive and Percival Walters; four grandchildren; two sisters, Loraine and Maxine Clarke; one brother, Rowan Walters; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends - especially his best friend, Robin Storm.



A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the North Wilkes-Barre location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Spring interment will take place in Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.



