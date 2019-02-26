Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Corinne Rinaldi DeMinico, 91, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, Plains Twp.



Born in Pittston Twp., on March 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Nellie Petrello Rinaldi, of Pittston. Corinne was a graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School, and spent many years as a cafeteria volunteer at St. John's in the 1960s.



She was also employed by the LIU in White Haven for many years. Corinne had a passion for life and was a social butterfly, well-known throughout the Wyoming Valley. She was an avid bingo player and bowler at Modern Lanes in Exeter, where she played in numerous leagues. Corinne loved dancing and playing cards with her lifelong friends.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mario; and her grandson, Eugene Rinaldi DeMinico II.



Surviving are her son, Dr. Eugene R. DeMinico and his wife, Debra Bocci DeMinico, Wyoming, with whom she resided for the past 23 years; daughter, Roberta Yakovich, Warminster; and granddaughters, Marina DeMinico; and Alana DeMinico Yonushka and her husband, Kristopher; great-grandchildren, Eugene "Geno" Pugliese, Shawna Pugliese, Nando Yonushka and Mario Yonushka.



Corinne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her endless love and devotion to her family was displayed throughout her life and was her pride and joy.



The family would like to thank Dr. James Tricarico, Dr. David Scalzo, Geisinger Wyoming Valley, and Bayada Home Health for their kind and compassionate care.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.



Arrangements are entrusted to Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, West Pittston.

406 Susquehanna Ave

West Pittston , PA 18643

