Daisy Delores Root, 83, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 2, 2019, in St. Joseph Medical Center after a long and love-filled life.



Born Oct. 15, 1935, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Daisy (Trump) Thomas. She graduated from Nanticoke High School, Class of 1953.



After graduating from high school, Daisy worked for the Bell Telephone company in Philadelphia. She returned home to Nanticoke and met William E. Root. They were married on Sept. 23, 1961, and shared 54 years of marriage.



Daisy and Bill loved Pennsylvania and resided and raised their family in Mountain Top, Berwick and Montoursville and then moved to Wadsworth, Ohio, in 1979.



Daisy began working for H&R Block and studying accounting. She completed her associates degree in accounting from the University of Akron in 1985 and joined CPAid, a tax software development company. There she was responsible for testing and compliance of state tax software programs, where she worked until 1993.



Bill retired in 1993 and they returned to live in Wilkes-Barre from 1994 to 2015. Daisy went back to work for H&R Block in Wilkes-Barre until she retired at the age of 76, after losing her sight, having served more than 25 years as a tax preparer, enrolled agent and trainer.



She was involved with countless community organizations such as Welcome Wagon, Scouting, Band Boosters and the church and worked as a Sunday school teacher for decades at many churches in Pennsylvania including Berwick United Methodist Church and Montoursville Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted member and Disciple of Shavertown United Methodist Church and spent many hours dedicated to Bible studies, fundraising and other church activities.



In 2016, after Bill's passing, Daisy moved to Overland Park, Kan., where she resided with her son, Rick, and his family.



Daisy was a loving sibling, wife, aunt, mother and grandmother. She was a difference maker and a contributor, she loved numbers, math and conversation. She was loyal and funny, hard-working and optimistic.



She treasured her large family and her Pennsylvania heritage. Her spirit, faith in God and steadfast commitment to doing the right thing were truly remarkable. Her willingness and desire to put others needs ahead of her own made us all better people.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty, Mary and Ruth and her husband, William.



Surviving are two sons, Rick Root and his wife, Beth, Overland Park, Kan.; and Bob Root and his wife, Lynne, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Kallie, Hunter, Evan and Logan Root; her brother, Reynold Thomas, Nanticoke; brother-in-law Jim Moyer, Binghamton, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Lois Root, Middletown; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with Pastor Carol Folk officiating.



Interment will follow in St. Paul's United Methodist Cemetery, Drums.



Viewing and visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service Monday.

