Daniel A. Nagle, 83, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Keystone Garden Estates, Larksville.



Born in Hanover Twp. on June 28, 1935, he was a son of the late Alfred and Elizabeth Kitchen Naugle.



Daniel retired in 2000 from CertainTeed, Mountain Top, working in the quality control department.



He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Daniel enjoyed playing horseshoes, spending time outside gardening and watching football games, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and Hanover Twp.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Karpf; and brother, Harold Nagle.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 64 years, Marilyn J. (Cool) Nagle; sons, Daniel "Dan" Nagle and wife, Beverly; and Thomas Nagle and wife, Christine; daughter, Shelby Beeunas and husband, Bob; grandchildren, Danielle R. Cooper and husband, Scott; Daniel R. Nagle Jr.; Melissa Scott and husband, Rob; and Jennifer Nestorick and husband, Daniel; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kassie, Rowan and Abby; sister, Carol Williams; brother, Ronald Naugle and wife, Christine; daughter-in-law, Karen A. Nagle; adopted son, David Yefko; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, June, Brandy and Katinka.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Officiating will be the Rev. Jerry Lewis.



Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Blue Chip Animal Rescue. 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

465 S. Main Street

Wilkes-Barre , PA 18701

