Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra L. Blaine. View Sign

Debra L. Blaine, 61, of Harveys Lake, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



She was born in Kingston on June 4, 1957, and was the daughter of Shirley Ferry Sayre, of Pikes Creek, and the late Thomas Sayre.



Debra graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1975 and was employed by Weis Markets in Dallas for 21 years. She enjoyed being surrounded by her grandchildren and traveling with her husband.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard Blaine; son, Richard O. Blaine Jr., Lehman Twp.; daughter, Becki Sawyer, Sweet Valley; brothers, Robert, Anthony and Thomas Sayre; sisters, Karen Scott and Elizabeth Gruver; and seven grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. W. James Pall, pastor, officiating.



Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.



Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.



Condolences can be made to the family by visiting

Debra L. Blaine, 61, of Harveys Lake, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.She was born in Kingston on June 4, 1957, and was the daughter of Shirley Ferry Sayre, of Pikes Creek, and the late Thomas Sayre.Debra graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1975 and was employed by Weis Markets in Dallas for 21 years. She enjoyed being surrounded by her grandchildren and traveling with her husband.In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard Blaine; son, Richard O. Blaine Jr., Lehman Twp.; daughter, Becki Sawyer, Sweet Valley; brothers, Robert, Anthony and Thomas Sayre; sisters, Karen Scott and Elizabeth Gruver; and seven grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. W. James Pall, pastor, officiating.Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.clswansonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.

2386 SR 118

Hunlock Creek , PA 18621

(570) 477-2500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close