Debra L. Blaine, 61, of Harveys Lake, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
She was born in Kingston on June 4, 1957, and was the daughter of Shirley Ferry Sayre, of Pikes Creek, and the late Thomas Sayre.
Debra graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1975 and was employed by Weis Markets in Dallas for 21 years. She enjoyed being surrounded by her grandchildren and traveling with her husband.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard Blaine; son, Richard O. Blaine Jr., Lehman Twp.; daughter, Becki Sawyer, Sweet Valley; brothers, Robert, Anthony and Thomas Sayre; sisters, Karen Scott and Elizabeth Gruver; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. W. James Pall, pastor, officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Grove United Methodist Church, 5876 Main Road, Hunlock Creek, PA 18621.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 20, 2019