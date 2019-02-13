Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Blakeslee. View Sign

Denise Blakeslee, 55, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at home.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on Dec. 19, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Harold B. and Betty Blakeslee.



She worked as a travel agent in Kingston for AAA. She later moved to Colorado and later St. Louis, Mo.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David.



She will be sadly missed by her brothers, Harold and Glenn, and sisters, Jane and Janet.



A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in Beaumont Free Methodist Church, 380 Buck Blvd., White Haven.



A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the service in the church Friday.



Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.

