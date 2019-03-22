Denise M. Godumski, 59, of Warrior Run, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, with family by her side.
|
The daughter of Richard and Viola Moore Williams, of Wilkes-Barre, Denise was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 4, 1959. She was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1977, and she enjoyed cooking and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, David N. Godumski Sr.; stepchildren, Sarah Chicalese and her husband, Brandon, Nazareth; and David N. Godumski Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; siblings, Grace Garlan and her husband, James, Wilkes-Barre; Bruce Williams, Wilkes-Barre; Terri Coleman and her husband, Eric, Hanover Twp.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Denise's family would like to thank the teams at both Geisinger Wyoming Valley and Danville for their hard work and kindness while she was in their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program www.donors1.org/get-involved/give-to-gift-of-life
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 22, 2019