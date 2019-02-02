Dian M. Stull, 70, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Evelyn (Stout) Richards.
Dian attended Pittston High School. She and her sister owned and operated CRS Cleaning Service for over 22 years. Dian was a member of the United Methodist Church, Pittston. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Stull.
Surviving are her daughter, Diane Small and her husband Robert, Jenkins Twp.; granddaughter, Megan Small; sisters, Jean Richards, Hughestown, Renee Correll and her husband Al, Moosic, and Mary Magdon and her husband Gary, Dupont; brothers, Eddie Richards, Hughestown, and Wayne Richards, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with the Rev. Michael Shambora of the Moosic United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Memorial Shrine Cemetery. Friends may call form 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
To leave an online condolence, visit Dian's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2019