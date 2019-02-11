Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores A. Boline. View Sign

Dolores A. Boline, 86, who had resided in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre for most of her life, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, with her family by her side.



Dolores was born in Wilkes-Barre on April 2, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Josephine Manganello Zaccagni.



She was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Class of 1950, and was a previous member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Miners Mills, prior its closing.



She served as judge of elections in Wilkes-Barre and also as president of the Regional Parents without Partners chapter for many years. She was employed by various places in Wilkes-Barre during her lifetime but her calling and joy in life was being a caring and loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She had a vibrant, engaging personality, a wonderful sense of humor, and positively impacted the lives of so many. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life and she let them know it till the end.



Also preceding her in death were her former husband, George B. Boline; sister, Beatrice Bolacker-Reiss,; brothers, Charles and Orlando Zaccagni; and her nephew, Anthony Bolacker III.



Surviving are her three children, George Boline and his wife, Deborah, Hummelstown; Lonnie Boline and his wife, Suzanne, Harleysville; and Darlene Boline, Seattle, Wash.; six grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Sarah, Olivia, Lauren and Samuel Boline; nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp. Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705.



20 South Main Street

Plains , PA 18705

