Donald Alan Carle, 79, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Edward and Edith Carle.
He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed his pets.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Edward and Paul, and sisters, Ann Marie, Edith, Shirley, Nancy, Margie and Lois.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of more than 57 years, Eleanor; daughters, Michele Hemsley and husband, Joseph; Christine Patricio and husband, Robert; Shannon Sikora and husband, Steven; and Nicole Green and husband, Glenn; grandchildren, Anthony, Nathan, Gina, Christopher, Brittany, Zachary, Michael, Michelle, Alex, Annika and Jacoby; and great-granddaughter, Calista; sisters, Barbara, Agnes and Mary Lou; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2019