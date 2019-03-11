Donald E. Culp

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Culp.

Donald E. Culp, 84, of Wapwallopen, died Sunday morning, March 10, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre

Arrangements are being finalized under the direction of Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information.
Funeral Home
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.