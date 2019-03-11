Donald E. Culp, 84, of Wapwallopen, died Sunday morning, March 10, 2019, at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Culp.
Arrangements are being finalized under the direction of Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.Visit www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com for information.
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2019