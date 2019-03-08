Dorothy Isabelle DeFabo of Kingston died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late George and Victoria Collotty Platko and was a graduate of Ashley High School. Prior to retirement, Dorothy worked for Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre and was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola, Kingston. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed listening to heavy metal music and Rod Stewart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ralston.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Paul DeFabo and his wife, Diane, Stroudsburg; Jeff DeFabo, Kingston; grandchildren, Ryan and Samantha DeFabo; brother, George Platko and his wife, Carol; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 9:45 a.m. Monday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church, Maple Avenue, Kingston.
Friends are invited to visit from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
Visit www.lehmanfuneralhome.com for information.
Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 8, 2019