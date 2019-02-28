Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dorothy M. Coolbaugh, 76, of Harding, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Celtic Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.



She was the daughter of the late Henry and Sophie Kachinski Dulsky.



Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave Dorothy her greatest joy. Whether it was babysitting, graduations, or sporting events, she was there for all the milestones. She was a devout member of Corpus Christi Parish, Church of the Holy Redeemer, Harding.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John Dulsky.



Surviving are her loving husband of 60 years, Emmit Coolbaugh; sons, David and wife, Carol, Falls; Emmit Jr. and wife, Margaret, Harding; and daughter, Tammy and husband, Tony Zielen, Harding; sister, Rosemary Lunny, West Pittston; and brother, Michael Dulsky, North Carolina; grandchildren, David Coolbaugh Jr., Marisa Argenio, Katelin and Sarah Coolbaugh, Ashley Keaney and Rebecca and Emily Zielen; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.



Funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi Parish in Church of the Holy Redeemer, 2435 state Route 92, Harding. Monsignor John Sempa, pastor, will be celebrant.



Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.



To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit

Dorothy M. Coolbaugh, 76, of Harding, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Celtic Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.She was the daughter of the late Henry and Sophie Kachinski Dulsky.Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave Dorothy her greatest joy. Whether it was babysitting, graduations, or sporting events, she was there for all the milestones. She was a devout member of Corpus Christi Parish, Church of the Holy Redeemer, Harding.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John Dulsky.Surviving are her loving husband of 60 years, Emmit Coolbaugh; sons, David and wife, Carol, Falls; Emmit Jr. and wife, Margaret, Harding; and daughter, Tammy and husband, Tony Zielen, Harding; sister, Rosemary Lunny, West Pittston; and brother, Michael Dulsky, North Carolina; grandchildren, David Coolbaugh Jr., Marisa Argenio, Katelin and Sarah Coolbaugh, Ashley Keaney and Rebecca and Emily Zielen; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.Funeral services will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi Parish in Church of the Holy Redeemer, 2435 state Route 92, Harding. Monsignor John Sempa, pastor, will be celebrant.Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wyoming.To send the family an expression of sympathy or a condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com Funeral Home Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC

1030 Wyoming Avenue

Exeter , PA 18643

570-654-8931 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close