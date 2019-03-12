Dunkin Goss, 59, of Country Crest Lane, Hunlock Creek, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at home with his loving wife of 38 years, Rosemary Jackson Goss, by his side.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dunkin Goss.
He was the son of the late Frank and Gilberta Everetts Schooley.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Glen, Charlotte, Harold and Renee.
Surviving beside his wife are son, Jason and wife, Robyn; daughters, Vanessa and husband, Bill; Renee and boyfriend, Rich; seven grandchildren; sisters, Darlene, Mabel, Selma and Vanessa; and brother, Clinton.
The funeral will be held at the convenience of the family from Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 12, 2019