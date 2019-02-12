Edward A. Jones, 70, of Duryea, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Dallas, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Louise Balcum Jones and was a graduate of Lake Lehman High School. Ed was a former fire chief for Fairmont Twp., Ricketts Glen.
As a U.S. Navy veteran, he served in five tours of duty, including Vietnam, worked as a production manager for Marvel Kitchens, project manager for First General Services and retired from Dupont Developers. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association.
Ed was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea, where he served as a eucharistic minister.
Ed was an avid golfer and a member of the Pine Hills Senior League, Taylor. He was very proud of his first hole-in-one at the Four Seasons, Exeter, and the second hole-in-one at Pine Hills, Taylor. He was a member of the Fort Ricketts Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8317, Benton.
He and his wife, the former Joyce Skowronski, celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary this past June 14.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The American Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors for Ed the morning of the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Rosary School, 125 Stephenson St., Duryea.
To leave condolences for Ed's family, please visit the funeral home's website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 12, 2019