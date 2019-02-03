Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. McLarney. View Sign

Edward J. (Ned) McLarney, 90, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Elizabeth's Church, state Route 115, Bear Creek Twp. with the Rev. Thomas Maloney and the Rev. Anthony Urban co-celebrating.



Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. to service time. A social to celebrate Ned's life will be held following the service in the parish hall. A private burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Ruane & Mudlock Funeral Home, Inc. are handling the funeral arrangements.



Ned was born in Wilkes-Barre to Joseph and Anna Mulcrone McLarney on Sept. 13, 1928. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and St. Mary's High School.



He went on to complete a four-year apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Sheet Metal Workers, followed by a 45-year career as a journeyman. Prior to retirement, Ned was head draftsman for Power Engineering Corp. and designed HVAC systems for a multitude of public and private buildings throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. He was a member of St. Conrad's Young Men's Society bowling and golf leagues for decades.



A founding member of the Root Hollow Hunting Club, he immensely enjoyed the camaraderie it provided. Ned was a diehard Notre Dame fan, but most importantly an incredible brother, uncle and friend to many; the first to offer and the last to expect anything in return.



In addition to his parents, Ned was preceded in death by his sisters, Rita and Claire; and brother, Joseph and sister-in-law, Ann McLarney Michak.



Ned is survived by his sister, Anna Mae Finley (Thomas); and their children, Thomas (Elizabeth), Kevin, Donna and Ann Marie McColligan (Bill), Patti Harvilla (Alan), Jay McLarney, Donna Pierantoni (Hon. Fred) and Maureen Bilbo (Bob); and numerous nieces, and nephews who adored their uncle Ned.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Elizabeth Building Fund.



Condolences may be left in Ned's guestbook at



The family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their loving care in his final days and especially Nurse Kendra who exhibited tremendous compassion to him in his final hours - thank you.

