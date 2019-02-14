Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Ruda. View Sign

Edward J. Ruda, 95, of Avoca, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



He was born in Dupont on July 5, 1923, and was the son of the late Clemens and Katherine Babiarz Ruda.



Edward was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca (Ss. Peter and Paul). He attended Dupont schools.



Edward worked for the family business in his younger years at Ruda's Grocery. He retired after many years of employment from Suburban Propane, and after his retirement, he worked part-time for Avis Car Rental, Avoca, as a driver. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Dolores (Pucilowski) Ruda, who died Sept. 16, 2015; his granddaughter, Nichole Vols; and siblings, Anna Gola, Mary Dziuba, Joseph, Stanley, Peter, George and Frank Ruda.



He is survived by his children, Edward Jr. and his wife, Jean, Arlington, Texas; Christine and her husband, David O'Hop, Avoca; and Daniel and his wife, Kimberly, Avoca; grandchildren, Jason Ruda; Robert Vols and his wife, Mary; Michael Ruda; and Amy Ruda; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Benjamin, and Robert Vols and Maverick Rhodes Ruda.



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be held in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery.



