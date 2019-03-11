Edward J. "Fritz" Stancavage, 94, a life resident of Old Forge, passed away Saturday. March 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem, after an illness.
|
A blessing service is scheduled for noon Wednesday at Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 11 a.m. until services Wednesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2019