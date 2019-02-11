Edward Robert Williams, 86, of Shavertown, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Arrangements are pending from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.
A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Citizens' Voice.
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2019