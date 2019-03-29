Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor T. Banyar RN. View Sign





Her beloved husband was the late William C. Banyar who passed away on June 18, 1988. William and Eleanor were blessed to share nearly 30 years of marriage.



Born July 22, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, Eleanor was one of four children born to the late John and Helen Felicko Sharaba.



Raised in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, Eleanor was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School. She went on to further her education at the former Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her certification to practice as a registered nurse.



Prior to her retirement, Eleanor was employed for over 30 years as a registered nurse by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



A faithful Catholic, Eleanor was a longtime member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.



In addition to her parents, John and Helen Sharaba, and her husband, William, Eleanor was preceded in death by her sisters, Rita Shurmanek and Florence Biros.



Eleanor is survived by her brother, Joseph Sharaba and his wife, Carol, Plains Twp.; her nieces, Donna Biros Kuzminski; Bonnie Biros; Marla Hill; Kimberly Clothier; Connie Barchock; and Leah Brzycki; her nephew, John "Jay" Biros; her eight great-nephews and two great-nieces; and her five great-great-nephews and three great-great-nieces.



The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at The Gardens at East Mountain, most especially Sofia Tubolski LPN for the loving care and special attention she bestowed upon Eleanor during her stay there. They wish to also thank the doctors and nurses from Residential Hospice for ensuring that Eleanor's final days were full of peace and comfort.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eleanor's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor, officiating.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



For information or to send Eleanor's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to Residential Home Health and Hospice, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

Eleanor T. Banyar, RN, 91, a resident of Swoyersville, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre, where she had been a guest for the past 10 months.Her beloved husband was the late William C. Banyar who passed away on June 18, 1988. William and Eleanor were blessed to share nearly 30 years of marriage.Born July 22, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, Eleanor was one of four children born to the late John and Helen Felicko Sharaba.Raised in the North End section of Wilkes-Barre, Eleanor was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School. She went on to further her education at the former Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her certification to practice as a registered nurse.Prior to her retirement, Eleanor was employed for over 30 years as a registered nurse by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.A faithful Catholic, Eleanor was a longtime member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of her church, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.In addition to her parents, John and Helen Sharaba, and her husband, William, Eleanor was preceded in death by her sisters, Rita Shurmanek and Florence Biros.Eleanor is survived by her brother, Joseph Sharaba and his wife, Carol, Plains Twp.; her nieces, Donna Biros Kuzminski; Bonnie Biros; Marla Hill; Kimberly Clothier; Connie Barchock; and Leah Brzycki; her nephew, John "Jay" Biros; her eight great-nephews and two great-nieces; and her five great-great-nephews and three great-great-nieces.The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at The Gardens at East Mountain, most especially Sofia Tubolski LPN for the loving care and special attention she bestowed upon Eleanor during her stay there. They wish to also thank the doctors and nurses from Residential Hospice for ensuring that Eleanor's final days were full of peace and comfort.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eleanor's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, her pastor, officiating.Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hanover Twp.Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.For information or to send Eleanor's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com , or Facebook page.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to Residential Home Health and Hospice, 601 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704. Funeral Home Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home

1442 Wyoming Ave

Forty Fort , PA 18704

(570) 287-8541 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close