Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanore Dziekan. View Sign

Eleanore Dziekan, 94, of Mount Pocono, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at home. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley Dziekan, who passed away in 2012.



Born in Plymouth, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Bruna Parchinski Redyker.



She graduated in 1943 from Plymouth High School.



In addition to her husband, Eleanore was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Redyker, Mary Zafia, Jean Sillup and Frances Millo.



She is survived by her daughter, Karen Dziekan, of Mount Pocono; sister, Florence Bryan, of Dallas; honorary grandson, Matthew O'Donnell, of Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



The Rev. Gregory Loughney will conduct a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday in St. Ann's Church, Main Street, Tobyhanna. Burial will follow in St. Mary Nativity Cemetery, Plymouth.



Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.

