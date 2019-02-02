Mrs. Elenore T. (Bednar) Sprague, 86, a resident of Valley View Terrace, Wilkes-Barre, fell asleep in the Lord Thursday afternoon, Jan. 31, 2019, at her residence following an illness.
Funeral with Panachida will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday from John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 625 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until services at the funeral home.
John V. Morris Funeral Home
625 N. Main Street
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
(570) 823-2754
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 2, 2019