Elizabeth A. "Betty" Kresge entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, ending years of her battle with multiple sclerosis.



Born in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Irene Hoch Rinehimer.



Betty was a 1968 graduate of Crestwood High School and she worked for the Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation in Wilkes-Barre.



Betty's family would like to thank the ER and ICU Teams at Geisinger Wyoming Valley for their compassionate and special care Betty received and also thanks to Judy and Terry, caregivers from Commonwealth Home Health Care.



Betty's last years were spent at Providence Senior Living in Drums and the family would like to thank all of you at Providence Place who helped Betty during her stay. The family would also like to send a heartfelt thanks to Betty and Ed Kantusky for their special friendship with our Betty through the years. We were so grateful you were with us during Betty's final hours.



Betty was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her sister, Phyllis Rinehimer; and brother-in-law, Thomas L. Peeler III.



Betty is survived by her sisters, Rose Ponko and her husband, Leonard; and Marian Peeler; and her only nephew, Michael Aton and his wife, Lisa.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top. Interment will immediately follow in Slocum Cemetery.



Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Funeral Home McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top

80 Mountain Blvd South

Mountain Top , PA 18707

Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 5, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close