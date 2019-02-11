Elizabeth Ann Joyce of Shavertown died late Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, with family by her side.
Born June 9, 1939, in Dallas, she was the daughter of the late Alverns and Elizabeth Jackson Russell and was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1957. Betty worked in the garment industry and later went back to school, earning her associate's degree from Luzerne County Community College in 1997. She was a life member of Shavertown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary; active in the foster grandparents program and was known as "Grandma Betsy." She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching old westerns and country music.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Joyce; siblings, Joan Keiper, Janet Russell, Dorothy Massaker, Albert Russell and William Russell.
She is survived by her loving children, William M. Joyce, Jr., Harveys Lake; Holly Joyce, Shavertown; and Shawn Joyce and his wife, Allyson, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Carol Coleman, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.
Friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 am until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
