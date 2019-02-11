Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Joyce. View Sign





Born June 9, 1939, in Dallas, she was the daughter of the late Alverns and Elizabeth Jackson Russell and was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1957. Betty worked in the garment industry and later went back to school, earning her associate's degree from Luzerne County Community College in 1997. She was a life member of Shavertown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary; active in the foster grandparents program and was known as "Grandma Betsy." She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching old westerns and country music.



In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Joyce; siblings, Joan Keiper, Janet Russell, Dorothy Massaker, Albert Russell and William Russell.



She is survived by her loving children, William M. Joyce, Jr., Harveys Lake; Holly Joyce, Shavertown; and Shawn Joyce and his wife, Allyson, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Carol Coleman, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.



Friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 am until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.



Visit

Elizabeth Ann Joyce of Shavertown died late Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, with family by her side.Born June 9, 1939, in Dallas, she was the daughter of the late Alverns and Elizabeth Jackson Russell and was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1957. Betty worked in the garment industry and later went back to school, earning her associate's degree from Luzerne County Community College in 1997. She was a life member of Shavertown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary; active in the foster grandparents program and was known as "Grandma Betsy." She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching old westerns and country music.In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Joyce; siblings, Joan Keiper, Janet Russell, Dorothy Massaker, Albert Russell and William Russell.She is survived by her loving children, William M. Joyce, Jr., Harveys Lake; Holly Joyce, Shavertown; and Shawn Joyce and his wife, Allyson, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with the Rev. Carol Coleman, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.Friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 am until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information. Funeral Home Andrew Strish Funeral Home

11 Wilson St

Larksville , PA 18704

(570) 287-5438 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close