Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth E. DeBold. View Sign

Elizabeth E. DeBold, 95, of Swoyersville, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



She was born in Larksville, the daughter of the late John and Pauline Miazda Kratzer. She was a graduate of Larksville High School and had been employed by the local garment industry.



Her husband, Stephen DeBold, passed away in 1967, and she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Andrew, Peter, Joseph and Mary.



Mrs. DeBold is survived by her daughters, Marilyn and her husband, Robert Neal, Jenkins Twp.; and Patricia DeBold, Swoyersville; grandchildren, Lynn Marie; Renee and her husband, Edward Bridges; and Robert Jr.; great-grandchildren, Amanda, Edward Jr., Christian and Luke; sister, Catherine Monchak, Shickshinny; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Dallas.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

