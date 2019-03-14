Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Earl. View Sign

Elizabeth Earl, 91, of Richardson, Texas, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home.



Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy and Margaret Jones Miller. She was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School, Class of 1945. In 1993, Elizabeth and her husband, Thomas, relocated to Richardson, Texas. She was a member of Mount Zion Methodist Church.



She enjoyed her time as a Sweet Adeline and enjoyed family time singing around the piano the wonderful hymns we all love. Most recently, she knitted little baby hats for premature babies at local hospitals.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Thomas W. Earl, in 1996; sister, Thelma Adrian and Joanne Searfoss; and brothers, Richard Miller, James Miller and Calvin Miller.



Surviving, in addition to her sister, Donalee Blasi, of Gordonville, are her sons, Thomas Earl and John Earl, Richardson, Texas; and grandchildren, Christine, Lauren, Caitlin, Megan and Ryan Earl.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis officiating.



Interment will be in Mount Zion Cemetery, Exeter Twp.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

504 Wyoming Avenue

Wyoming , PA 18644

