Elizabeth "Betty" Garbor, 88, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Kingston Healthcare, surrounded by her loving family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty" Garbor.
Born Oct. 30, 1930, in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late John Prokop and Mary Gush Prokop. Betty was a graduate Plymouth High School and Wyoming Seminary Business School. She was a devoted member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston, where she was very active with her church.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Wyoming Seminary Lower School.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Alice Eggleston and Dolores Prokop; and an infant brother.
Surviving are her loving husband of 63 years, Raymond S. Garbor; children, Jeffrey Garbor, Drexel Hill; and Marybeth Demko and her husband, John M., Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Ignatius Church, Kingston. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth.
Over the years, Betty became the loving caretaker to many members of her family, including her parents, father-in-law, and her sister, Dolores.
To submit condolences to Betty's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 14, 2019