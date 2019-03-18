Elizabeth Kuhl of Wilkes-Barre passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Born July 8, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Jennie Saleet Neddoff. She was a graduate of E.L. Meyers High School, Class of 1951. She worked in the family business at Neddoff's Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre with her sister and brothers, and was a member of St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre.
Elizabeth was a devoted mother and grandmother, and is survived by sons, Andrew and his wife, Chris Kuhl, Hanover Twp.; Robert and his wife Kellie Kuhl, Hanover Twp.; and David and his wife, Susan Kuhl, Hanover Twp; grandchildren, Nicholas and his wife, Christine Kuhl; Amanda Kuhl and her fiancée, Derrick Pouliot; Alyssa Kuhl, and Matthew Kuhl.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Kuhl; sister, Mary Neddoff; and brothers, John, Joseph, and Fred Neddoff.
Elizabeth loved her children and grandchildren and was involved in all of their activities. The family would like to thank the staff of River View Ridge Assisted Living in Wilkes-Barre for their exceptional care.
The funeral will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. The services will be at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's A.O. Church, 905 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, with interment in the parish cemetery in Hanover Twp. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mamary-Durkin Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Mary's A.O. Church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 18, 2019