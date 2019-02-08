Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances C. Spernoga. View Sign

Frances C. Spernoga, 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at Rosewood Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 16, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Jezerchak Spernoga.



Frances was a co-owner and bartender at Spernoga Hideaway. She was a member of St. Andre Bessette Parish, Wilkes-Barre, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Josephine and Anna Spernoga.



Left to cherish her memory is a sister, Theresa Kinney; nephews, Barry and Daniel Kinney; and her friends and adopted family, Art and Halley.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Andre Bessette Parish, 668 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



Anyone attending is asked to go directly to church.



Family and friends may visit from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.



Interment will follow in Scared Heart Cemetery, Dallas.

465 S. Main Street

Wilkes-Barre , PA 18701

