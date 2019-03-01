Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis A. Gorski. View Sign





Born in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Geraldine Murphy Stanford.



She attended Wilkes-Barre city schools and was employed as a laborer at various shoe factories, retiring in 1977. Frances enjoyed the outdoors and loved feeding the animals around her home, including the cats, birds and squirrels.



She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Margetish; and her son-in-law, Michael Lazovich.



Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Bernard F. Gorski; daughters, Sandra Lazovich, Plains Twp.; and Kathy Ridler and her companion, Mike Nerski, Larksville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services for Francis will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.



Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.



For information or to leave Frances' family a message of condolence, please visit

Francis A. Gorski, 79, of the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.Born in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Geraldine Murphy Stanford.She attended Wilkes-Barre city schools and was employed as a laborer at various shoe factories, retiring in 1977. Frances enjoyed the outdoors and loved feeding the animals around her home, including the cats, birds and squirrels.She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Margetish; and her son-in-law, Michael Lazovich.Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Bernard F. Gorski; daughters, Sandra Lazovich, Plains Twp.; and Kathy Ridler and her companion, Mike Nerski, Larksville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Francis will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Interment will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton section of Wyoming.Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.For information or to leave Frances' family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.

20 South Main Street

Plains , PA 18705

(570) 823-1358 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close