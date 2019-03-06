Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald H. Bauer. View Sign

Gerald H. Bauer passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, in St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. He was 87.



Jerry was born in Cazenovia, Wis. He joined the United States Marines in 1950. He was an Atomic veteran and Korean War veteran.



He was a life member of the John Basilone Detachment of the Marine Corps League.



He was co-founder and vice president of Mideast Aluminum Company in South Brunswick for 40 years. Retiring in 1996, Jerry enjoyed traveling with Margaret and working around his home.



He was predeceased by his mother, Josephine; father, Arnold; brothers, Alfred (KIA in World War II), Raymond, Robert and Leo; and sisters, Adeline and Evelyn.



He was a loving husband to Margaret Harding Bauer for 65 years; loving father to Jeryl Geston and her husband, Dave; and Jeffrey Bauer and his wife, Cathy; and loving grandfather to Kevin and Shawn. Also surviving are his brother, Donald Bauer and his wife, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Bessie Bauer and her husband, Raymond.



Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick, N.J. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick, N.J.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Paralyzed Veterans of America, 245 W. Houston St., Room 212A, New York, NY 10014, or ALS Association, Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004.





