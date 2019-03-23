Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Gerard "Gerry" Martin Finnerty, 69, of Forty Fort, passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, March 20, 2019.



Born Oct. 4, 1949, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary Finnerty, of Pringle. Gerry attended Central Catholic High School in Kingston, graduating with the Class of 1968. He earned an associate degree in business from Luzerne County Community College soon after.



Gerry and his father "Mickey" started Mickey Finn and Son Construction, later becoming Finnerty Construction in the 1970s, and worked throughout the Wyoming Valley. He spent the rest of his working life building and remodeling homes, renting apartments and snow plowing properties.



He met his future wife, Kathy Walker Finnerty, and were married in 1981 in Kingston. Soon after, they began their family with Gerard in 1982, Kate in 1983 and Robert in 1985.



Gerry loved his children and grandchildren, enjoying many adventures at their summer house in Harveys Lake. "Dock Days" were spent swimming, fun with friends and boating.



He was always there to lend advice and a helping hand to anyone in the community. During the last few years, he remodeled each of his children's homes from coast to coast with great sacrifice, educating them with tricks of his trade.



Gerry truly enjoyed his longtime memberships in many local organizations, including St. Ignatius Church and its Holy Name Society, Kingston; The Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick; Forty Fort Lions Club; the Harveys Lake and Dallas American Legion; and a former member of Pringle Council.



With an infectious smile and charismatic personality, he got to know a vast amount of friends and acquaintances with whom he would share stories and assist with any projects.



Surviving are his wife, Kathy; children, Gerry, San Jose, Calif.; Kate, John, Finn and Benjamin Krispin, Harveys Lake; and Bob and Nicole Finnerty and their expected son, Cedar Grove, N.J.; brother, Michael and his wife, Maureen, Pringle; sisters, Mary Jane Shinzo and her husband, Michael, Wilkes-Barre; and Ellen Stair, Florida; and a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.



There will be a Wake service at Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Family and friends are invited to attend.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church.



As the road rose up to meet one of our community's most legendary Irishmen, his family and friends are left with so many warm, funny and loving memories. They ask to please take a minute and think of your favorite "Gerry Story" and smile as God holds him in the palm of his hand.



Condolences can be sent to the family at

Gerard "Gerry" Martin Finnerty, 69, of Forty Fort, passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, March 20, 2019.Born Oct. 4, 1949, he was a son of the late Michael and Mary Finnerty, of Pringle. Gerry attended Central Catholic High School in Kingston, graduating with the Class of 1968. He earned an associate degree in business from Luzerne County Community College soon after.Gerry and his father "Mickey" started Mickey Finn and Son Construction, later becoming Finnerty Construction in the 1970s, and worked throughout the Wyoming Valley. He spent the rest of his working life building and remodeling homes, renting apartments and snow plowing properties.He met his future wife, Kathy Walker Finnerty, and were married in 1981 in Kingston. Soon after, they began their family with Gerard in 1982, Kate in 1983 and Robert in 1985.Gerry loved his children and grandchildren, enjoying many adventures at their summer house in Harveys Lake. "Dock Days" were spent swimming, fun with friends and boating.He was always there to lend advice and a helping hand to anyone in the community. During the last few years, he remodeled each of his children's homes from coast to coast with great sacrifice, educating them with tricks of his trade.Gerry truly enjoyed his longtime memberships in many local organizations, including St. Ignatius Church and its Holy Name Society, Kingston; The Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick; Forty Fort Lions Club; the Harveys Lake and Dallas American Legion; and a former member of Pringle Council.With an infectious smile and charismatic personality, he got to know a vast amount of friends and acquaintances with whom he would share stories and assist with any projects.Surviving are his wife, Kathy; children, Gerry, San Jose, Calif.; Kate, John, Finn and Benjamin Krispin, Harveys Lake; and Bob and Nicole Finnerty and their expected son, Cedar Grove, N.J.; brother, Michael and his wife, Maureen, Pringle; sisters, Mary Jane Shinzo and her husband, Michael, Wilkes-Barre; and Ellen Stair, Florida; and a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews.There will be a Wake service at Maher-Collins Funeral Home, 360 N. Maple Ave., Kingston, from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Family and friends are invited to attend.The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Church.As the road rose up to meet one of our community's most legendary Irishmen, his family and friends are left with so many warm, funny and loving memories. They ask to please take a minute and think of your favorite "Gerry Story" and smile as God holds him in the palm of his hand.Condolences can be sent to the family at www.maher-collins.com Funeral Home Maher-Collins Funeral Home

360 North Maple Avenue

Kingston , PA 18704

570-822-3514 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close