Gloria J. Delaney, 75, of Warrior Run, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 8, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Nevarrus Buchinsky.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley E. Gostynski; second husband, Donald J. Delaney; and brothers, Edward and Thomas Buchinsky.
Surviving are her daughters, Denise Williams and her husband, Edward; Deborah Grazulis and her husband, Joseph; sons, Edward Gostynski and his wife, Marvella; Stanley Gostynski and his wife, Debra; David Gostynski and his wife, Tara; Jason Gostynski and his wife, Patty; 23 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, with three on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. Jodi Kashuba officiating.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 5, 2019