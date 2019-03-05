Gloria J. Delaney

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria J. Delaney.

Gloria J. Delaney, 75, of Warrior Run, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 8, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Nevarrus Buchinsky.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanley E. Gostynski; second husband, Donald J. Delaney; and brothers, Edward and Thomas Buchinsky.

Surviving are her daughters, Denise Williams and her husband, Edward; Deborah Grazulis and her husband, Joseph; sons, Edward Gostynski and his wife, Marvella; Stanley Gostynski and his wife, Debra; David Gostynski and his wife, Tara; Jason Gostynski and his wife, Patty; 23 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren, with three on the way.

Funeral services will be held at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, with the Rev. Jodi Kashuba officiating.

Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Funeral Home
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.