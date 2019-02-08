Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen C. Taney. View Sign

Helen C. Taney, 94, formerly of Pond Hill and Lime Ridge, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Mountain Top Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center, where she had resided for the past six months.



She was born Oct. 22, 1924, in Ashley, a daughter of the late Herman and Helen Knorr Ceaser. She moved to the Wapwallopen area in 1935.



Helen was a 1943 graduate of Fairview High School, Mountain Top. Helen was a homemaker and also worked at Luzerne Outerwear, Beach Haven and RCA, Mountain Top, retiring from there in 1974. Helen was a long standing member of St. Mary's Church, Our Lady Help of Christians, Dorrance Twp., where she was an honorary member of St. Theresa's Guild.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Taney, whom she married on July 4, 1945, and who died in 2011. Also preceding her in death were a grandson, Sean Patrick Taney; great-grandsons, Keith Larue Lehman III, Storm Adian Lamoreaux and Liam Christopher West; a great-granddaughter, Natalie Rose West; brothers, Carl, Edmund, Herman, George, and Bernard (Sonny) Ceaser; and sisters, Louise Keil, Rose Kutzmonich and Mary Lukashewski.



Surviving are three sons, Donald (Marlene) Taney, Manville, N.J.; Carl Taney, Pond Hill; Robert (Darlene) Taney, Pond Hill; one daughter, Carol (Keith) Lehman, Lime Ridge; grandchildren, Kelly Cresci, Keith (Dawn) Lehman Jr., Kimberly (Richard) Vitkauskas, Kevin (Jennifer) Lehman Twp., Jamie (Dawn) Taney, Jodi Castiglia (Paul Torok), Jason Taney, Joshua (Aubrey) Taney, Kristy (Andy) McHale, Justin (Carol) Taney, Janine (Richard) West, Jennifer (Wayne) Lamoreaux, Cody (Joseph) Krolick and Kirk (Meredith) Lehman; 34 great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Edward) Lukashewski, Dorrance Twp.; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Ceaser, Stillwater; and Carol Ceaser, Berwick; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary, Our Lady of Help of Christians, Dorrance Twp. Burial will be in the church cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.



