Hendricka M. Barnat, 91, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and four sisters and brothers.

Presently surviving are a niece, Bernadine Rybak, Nanticoke; great-nieces, Tracey Moore and Kim Pakrinchak; and great-nephews, Jason and Kevin Rybak

Interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements by Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 2, 2019
