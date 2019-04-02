Hendricka M. Barnat, 91, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Guardian Elder Care, Nanticoke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; and four sisters and brothers.
Presently surviving are a niece, Bernadine Rybak, Nanticoke; great-nieces, Tracey Moore and Kim Pakrinchak; and great-nephews, Jason and Kevin Rybak
Interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., Nanticoke.
