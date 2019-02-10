Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Robert Hauze. View Sign

Hugh Robert Hauze passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 in Geisinger Medical Center at age 75.



He was a wonderful man, loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, brother and uncle.



Born in Nanticoke, on June 15, 1943, he was the son of Cora (Swank) and Emery Hauze. He spent his youth on the family farm on Ruckle Hill in Wapwallopen. For the past 44 years, he has resided in the Pond Hill area of Wapwallopen.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Hauze and Naomi (Hauze) McCormick; and brothers, Donald and Willard Hauze.



Hugh graduated from Newport High School in 1961, and Wilkes Business College in 1963.



He served in the United States Army from 1965-1967, reaching the rank of Specialist 5 in the Army Air Defense Command, working on missile inspection. He was currently a member of the American Legion Post 495, Shickshinny.



After the Army, he worked for several companies before being hired by King Fifth Wheel Company (now Wyman Gordon) in Mountain Top. He gave the company 41 years of his life as a steelworker, before retiring in 2015 at the age of 71.



Hugh was a remarkable man with many interests and talents. His ability to play any song by ear on guitar, harmonica and banjo was amazing. He loved gardening, especially raising the family's heirloom tomatoes.



He is survived by his wife, Carol (Slusser) Hauze, with whom he celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary along with family and friends in August 2018. Also surviving are his daughter, Jessica (Hauze) Bonilla, her husband, Miguel, and grandchildren Damian, Wilber, Edwin and Roxana all of Rockville, Md.; his son, Aaron Hauze and partner, Elizabeth Leffler, Pond Hill; and brother-in-law, John M. Slusser and wife, Kim, Honeoye Falls, N.Y. In addition, Uncle Hugh will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 495, Route 239, Shickshinny.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.





77 North Main Street

Shickshinny , PA 18655

