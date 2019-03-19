Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Gimble. View Sign

Irene Gimble, 85, of Larksville, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home, with her loving family at her side.



Born in Larksville, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine Piekanski and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.



Irene shared beauty with all those around her. As a young woman, she participated in many pageants that she remembered with fondness throughout her life. Her elegance extended to the remarkable hospitality of her home, where her welcoming front porch surrounded family and visitors with colorful flowers, decor and conversation.



Irene adored her five grandchildren and great-grandson. Their visits were a source of great joy and love, and always an occasion for Irene's profound generosity.



An avid sports fan, Irene cheered for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Notre Dame and the New York Yankees. She loved supporting her teams and looked forward to the start of every new season. She also loved to read, never missing a day's paper.



Irene was preceded in death by her brother, Walter.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joseph; brother, Stanley; son, Randy and wife, Barbara, Larksville; daughter, Gail Gaul and husband, Richard, Dillsburg; and daughter, Lisa, West Wyoming; grandchildren, Lurena Minnick and husband, Andrew, Courtdale; Maxine Kesselman, Philadelphia; Rachel Kesselman, Paris, France; Larissa Gimble, Larksville; Jonathan Gimble, Luzerne; great-grandchild, Braxton Minnick, and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank Dr. Jameson Woodard and the entire PCU staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for the outstanding care they provided during Irene's stay.



There will be no calling hours.



Arrangements were entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.



A Mass will be held in Irene's memory at a later date in St. John the Baptist Church, Larksville.

530 W Main St

Plymouth , PA 18651

