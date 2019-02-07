Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma J. Abreu. View Sign

Irma J. Abreu, of Main Street, Sugar Notch, passed away unexpectedly at home.



Born Oct. 30, 1973, in Manhattan, Irma was the daughter of Ernesto J. and Juliana Espinal Abreu.



She was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and the former Drake Institute, both in New York City.



Moving to Luzerne County, Irma resided in McAdoo prior to recently moving to Sugar Notch.



She was a member of Iglesia Pentecostal La Fuentes de Salvacion (Fountains of Salvation) Church, Hazleton, and was an English teacher at La Casa Dominicana, also located in Hazleton.



Surviving are her daughter, Jazmyn Abreu; sons, Juan J. Rosario; and Janzel J. Abreu, all of Wilkes-Barre; grandsons, Amaziah J. Rosario and Ziharre M. Rosario; sister, Wanda Pacheco (Roberto), Wilkes-Barre; twin brothers, Giovanni and Johnny Hernandez, both from the Bronx, N.Y.; sister, Crystal Hernandez, Yonkers N.Y.; brother, Angel J. Abreu, Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral for Irma will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Chapel at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Interment will follow the service in Maple Hill Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service.



Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, PA 18704.

