Jacqueline A. Coyne, 76, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away suddenly Saturday morning, March 16, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Parsons, she was the daughter of the late John and Irene Queri Brader.
Jackie was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as a bank teller at First Eastern Bank, Wilkes-Barre, and last for Sears Department Store as a clerk for 27 years until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Girard Coyne Jr. and Christopher Coyne; and her brother, Michael Brader.
Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Girard Coyne Sr.; daughter, Angela Motley and her husband, Charles, Shavertown; son, Kevin Coyne and his wife, Karen, Dallas; grandchildren, April and Amber Coyne; Christopher Coyne; Connor, Christian, Kyleigh and Kassidy Motley; and Kaden, Gracie, Mollie and Liam Coyne; brothers, John Brader and his wife, Barbara, Raleigh, N.C.; and Joseph Brader and his wife, Patricia, Sinking Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call at church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Wednesday.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to Candy's Place, 190 Welles St., #120, Forty Fort, PA 18704, in Jackie's memory.
