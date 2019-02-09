Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jacqueline T. Corbett, 70 of Laflin, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born Oct. 9, 1948, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Cataldo "Ky" and Helen Zgnanich Tramontana.



She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School. Following high school, she went on to achieve an associate degree from Luzerne County Community College. Jacqueline spent the majority of her working life in the banking industry where she worked for PNC/Mellon Bank and First National Community Bank.



She was a member of the Greater Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC). She served as president of the West Side, then later president of the Luzerne County Chapter, as district arts chair, and was a member of the past presidents club. Last, but certainly not least, she enjoyed volunteering as a tutor for kindergarten students at Dana Elementary and was a volunteer at the Osterhout Library.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy, and her sister, Kathleen Mirra.



Surviving are her fiancé, Robert J. Smith; sons, Andrew Corbett; and Brenden and his wife, Lee Corbett; grandsons, Quinn and Liam; sister, Georgine Tripodi and her fiancé's son, Robert Smith.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.



Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.



A celebration or life will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, at the funeral home.



Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.



