James (Jim) Joseph Butco, born Dec. 5, 1943, passed away at his Larksville home on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the age of 75. It was the end of a life filled with the greatest of joys and the greatest of sorrows. His military service in the United States Army, Sergeant First Class (retired), his children, and grandchildren were the source of his greatest pride.



He was preceded in death by his youngest and eldest of three sons, Joshua M. and James M., who were always in his thoughts until his last day. He leaves behind his son, Jason (Nicholette) Butco Sams, and their children, Lilyanne Legan and Joshua Sams. He is also survived by Kaya Swanek and Chase Wallace, his grandchildren through his son, James, and Kelsey Butco, daughter of his son Joshua.



Jim's family is grateful for all of the support and sympathy that has been extended to them from all those who were touched by Jim's presence in their lives.



A memorial service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in Larksville American Legion Post 655, 354 E. State St., where he was a lifelong member, to honor and celebrate his life.



In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Pets for Vets, as Jim found great comfort in his shelter dogs throughout his life.



"Although no sculptured marble should rise to their memory, nor engraved stone bear record of their deeds, yet will their remembrance be as lasting as the land they honored." - Daniel Webster



